Four-year Doping Ban For Swedish Wrestler Fransson

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Olympic bronze medallist freestyle wrestler Jenny Fransson was Thursday banned for four years following a positive test for an anabolic steroid in February, Swedish authorities said.

The 32-year-old, who won bronze in the 69kg category at the Rio Games in 2016, said she will appeal, believing the Swedish laboratory that tested her sample failed to follow protocol set out by global anti-doping body, WADA.

Fransson won world gold in 2012 and a silver in 2019.

She also took part at both the Beijing and London Olympics without getting onto the podium.

