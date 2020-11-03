UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four-year-old Girl Rescued 91 Hours After Turkey Quake: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Four-year-old girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey quake: mayor

Bayrakli, Turkey, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A four-year-old girl was pulled from the rubble 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, killing more than 100 people, the local mayor and AFP reporters at the scene said.

"We have witnessed a miracle in the 91st hour," Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer tweeted. "Rescue teams pulled out four-year-old Ayda alive. Along with the great pain we have experienced, we have this joy as well."

Related Topics

Earthquake Turkey Izmir From

Recent Stories

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

13 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

29 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

41 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Cen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.