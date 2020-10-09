UrduPoint.com
Four Years On, Trump Keeps Ramping Up Sanctions But Sees Few Results

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Washington, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :As he seeks a second term, US President Donald Trump is accelerating his favorite foreign-policy tool of economic sanctions but his "maximum pressure" campaigns have produced few of the results he has been seeking.

The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran's banks, hoping for a knock-out blow to the adversary's economy, and in recent weeks has issued nearly daily actions against players in countries that include Belarus, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria and Venezuela.

"Sanctions have clearly been the tool of choice for the Trump administration to respond to rogue regimes and illicit conduct," said Richard Goldberg of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a hawkish group close to the Trump administration.

"Past administrations commonly used sanctions but did so on a more narrow, targeted basis -- designating specific entities and individuals rather than attempting to create macroeconomic changes and destabilize governments to force wholesale behavioral change."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

