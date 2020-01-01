UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourfold Rise In Migrants Rescued In English Channel: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:30 AM

Fourfold rise in migrants rescued in English Channel: Authorities

Lille, France, Jan 1, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Over 2,300 migrants had to be rescued attempting to cross the English Channel in 2019, four times the number for 2018, local authorities in northern France said on Tuesday.

In total 261 cases of crossings or attempted crossings were recorded by the French and British authorities, mainly in small, often overloaded, inflatable boats, the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea told AFP.

Some 2,358 people had to be rescued compared to 586 in 2018.

Over the past year, growing numbers of migrants from Africa, the middle East and Central Asia have taken to the treacherous waters of the Channel in small fishing boats or inflatable dinghies.

Rights groups have linked the crossings to a police crackdown to prevent the establishment of migrant camps in Calais and other areas along the French coast.

At least four migrants died in 2019 attempting to make the dangerous crossing in the Channel, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, with strong currents and icy waters.

A spokesman for the UK's Home Office said a Border Force cutter and two coastal patrol vessels were patrolling the Channel.

"There has also been a doubling of patrols on French beaches and drones, specialist vehicles and detection equipment have been deployed to stop small boats leaving French shores and arriving in the UK illegally.

"Individuals who reach the UK illegally should be in no doubt about our determination to return them to Europe as it is an established principle that those in need of protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach."

Related Topics

Africa World Police Europe France Vehicles Died Calais United Kingdom Middle East Border 2018 2019 From Asia

Recent Stories

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

8 hours ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

9 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

9 hours ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

9 hours ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.