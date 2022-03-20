UrduPoint.com

Fourteen Civilians, Including 7 Children, Killed In DR Congo

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Fourteen civilians, including 7 children, killed in DR Congo

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Fourteen civilians, including seven children, were killed in a displaced people's camp in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, the Red Cross said on Sunday as a community leader blamed the machete attack on a militia.

Seven adults and seven children, including a two-year-old girl, were all killed in the machete attack Saturday in the Ituri region, according to a list from the local Red Cross seen by AFP.

Five women aged between 25 and 32 were also among the victims, according to the list.

Jean D'Zba Banju, a community leader in the Djugu area of Ituri, said the perpetrators belonged to a notorious armed group called CODECO, which is blamed for a string of ethnic massacres in the area.

"CODECO militiamen entered Drakpa and started to cut people with machetes. They did not fire shots in order to operate calmly," Banju told AFP.

"The victims are displaced people who had fled Ngotshi village to set up in Drakpa," he said, adding that five others were wounded.

CODECO is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.

In the neighbouring region of Beni, "four young people were killed in an ambush by ADF rebels on Sunday, three kilometres (1.8 miles) from Eringeti," said Sabiti Njiamoja, an official for the governor of North Kivu.

The Allied Democratic Forces have been accused of killing thousands of civilians in DR Congo's troubled east. The so-called Islamic State group bills the ADF as its local affiliate.

Ituri and North Kivu have both been under an official "state of siege" since last May, in a bid to crush armed groups that plague the two provinces.

Despite the crackdown -- and cross-border support from Ugandan forces, which began in late November -- the ADF's attacks have continued.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Governor Young Beni Congo May November Women Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

17 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

18 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

18 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>