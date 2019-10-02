UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourteen Dead After Illegal Mine Collapses In DR Congo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Fourteen dead after illegal mine collapses in DR Congo

Kinshasa, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Fourteen people were killed on Wednesday when an illegal gold mine collapsed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said, giving a provisional toll.

"Fourteen dead, three hospitalised with serious injuries.

Search continuing," Steve Mbikayi, the minister of national solidarity and humanitarian action, said in a tweet.

The accident happened at Kampene, 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of town of Kindu.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Kampene Kindu Congo Gold Government

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

14 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

31 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

46 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

1 hour ago

Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to ..

2 hours ago

Noor Energy 1 receives CBI certification for Renew ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.