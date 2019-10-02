Fourteen Dead After Illegal Mine Collapses In DR Congo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:40 PM
Kinshasa, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Fourteen people were killed on Wednesday when an illegal gold mine collapsed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said, giving a provisional toll.
"Fourteen dead, three hospitalised with serious injuries.
Search continuing," Steve Mbikayi, the minister of national solidarity and humanitarian action, said in a tweet.
The accident happened at Kampene, 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of town of Kindu.