Fourteen dead after illegal mine collapses in DR Congo

Kinshasa, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Fourteen people were killed on Wednesday when an illegal gold mine collapsed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said, giving a provisional toll.

"Fourteen dead, three hospitalised with serious injuries.

Search continuing," Steve Mbikayi, the minister of national solidarity and humanitarian action, said in a tweet.

The accident happened at Kampene, 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of town of Kindu.