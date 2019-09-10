Fourth death after Dutch policeman shoots family

The Hague, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :A woman has died of her wounds in hospital after her estranged Dutch policeman husband shot her and his two young daughters before turning the gun on himself, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Monday night at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, a river city about 25 kilometres (15 miles) southwest of the port of Rotterdam.

Police said the 35-year-old officer, identified only as Wendell C. in Dutch media, shot dead his two daughters aged 12 and eight, and left his partner seriously wounded before taking his own life.

The 27-year-old woman "died of her wounds in hospital this (Tuesday) morning," Rotterdam public prosecution service spokeswoman Rubinia Tjon-A-Sam told AFP.