Fourth Firefighter Dies Battling Record Wildfires This Year In Canada

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) --:A firefighter battling the wildfire in British Columbia, Canada, has been confirmed dead, the fourth such fatality during the country's record fire season this year, local media reported Saturday.

The 25-year-old firefighter, contracted to British Columbia Wildfire Service, was working in a remote area when the vehicle he was riding rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road on Friday morning, police said.

In July, firefighter Devyn Gale died after a tree fell on her near Revelstoke in British Columbia.

Adam Yeadon died while fighting a wildfire near his home in Fort Liard in the Northwest Territories. Helicopter pilot Ryan Gould died in a crash while fighting a fire near Haig Lake in Alberta.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said Saturday that there were 1,006 active wildfires nationwide, and the number of out-of-control wildfires was 623. This year, the number of wildfires in the country has reached 4,911, devouring about 123,000 square km of land.

