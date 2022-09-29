UrduPoint.com

Fourth Leak Detected At Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Fourth leak detected at Russian gas pipeline to Europe

Stockholm, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :A fourth leak has been detected in undersea gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe, the Swedish Coast Guard said Thursday, after explosions were reported earlier this week in what NATO called "reckless" sabotage.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines link Russia to Germany, and have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Swedish Coast Guard confirmed Thursday there were four leaks in total on the pipeline in the Baltic Sea -- two on the Swedish side and two on the Danish side. Three leaks were previously reported.

While the pipelines -- operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom -- are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas.

On Thursday, NATO declared that the damage was "the result of deliberate, reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage".

"These leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage," the Western military alliance said in a statement.

Russia has denied it was behind the explosions -- as did the United States, saying Moscow's suggestion it would damage the pipeline was "ridiculous".

Russia's security service launched an "international terrorism" investigation into the gas leaks, saying the damage had caused "significant economic damage to the Russian Federation".

It said Thursday suspects a foreign state of being behind the leaks.

The UN Security Council will meet Friday to discuss the matter.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Germany Nord Alliance United States Gas

