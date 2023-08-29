Open Menu

Fourth Seed Rune Crashes Out Of US Open To Carballes Baena

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Fourth seed Rune crashes out of US Open to Carballes Baena

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Danish fourth seed Holger Rune crashed out of the US Open on Monday, losing in four sets to Spanish journeyman Roberto Carballes Baena.

Rune, beaten in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon by Carlos Alcaraz, succumbed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr 42min.

Carballes Baena, a clay-court specialist ranked 63rd in the world who has never been further than the third round at a Grand Slam tournament, will face either Russia's Aslan Karatsev or the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

The defeat was the latest in a series of disappointing early exits for Rune, the 20-year-old regarded as one of the brightest young talents in men's tennis.

Since his quarter-final loss to Alcaraz at Wimbledon, Rune has suffered first round losses at the Canadian Open, the Cincinnati Open and now the US Open.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Young Cincinnati Czech Republic Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

2 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

2 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

2 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

2 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

3 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

3 hours ago
Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

3 hours ago
 Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan un ..

Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan under TIR sets new milestone

3 hours ago
 Number of elderly people rises at old home in Mult ..

Number of elderly people rises at old home in Multan

3 hours ago
 Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs he ..

Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs heirs disbursed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous