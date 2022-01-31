Fourth-tier Bergerac dump Saint-Etienne to reach French Cup quarter-finals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Périgueux, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne crashed out of the French Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 last-16 defeat at fourth-tier Bergerac Perigord.

Romain Escarpit scored a 76th minute winner for the side from Dordogne in south-western France who also claimed the scalp of Ligue 1 side Metz with a 5-4 win on penalties in the round of 64 last month.

Bergerac reach the last eight for the first time in the club's history, and join fellow fourth-tier side Versailles, who shocked Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday.

It is the fourth straight season a team from the fourth division has made the last eight and Bergerac and Versailles will be hoping to emulate Rumilly-Vallieres' effort from last term by reaching the semis.

Both will find out their next opponents in Monday's quarter-final draw.