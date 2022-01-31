UrduPoint.com

Fourth-tier Bergerac Dump Saint-Etienne To Reach French Cup Quarter-finals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Fourth-tier Bergerac dump Saint-Etienne to reach French Cup quarter-finals

Périgueux, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne crashed out of the French Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 last-16 defeat at fourth-tier Bergerac Perigord.

Romain Escarpit scored a 76th minute winner for the side from Dordogne in south-western France who also claimed the scalp of Ligue 1 side Metz with a 5-4 win on penalties in the round of 64 last month.

Bergerac reach the last eight for the first time in the club's history, and join fellow fourth-tier side Versailles, who shocked Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday.

It is the fourth straight season a team from the fourth division has made the last eight and Bergerac and Versailles will be hoping to emulate Rumilly-Vallieres' effort from last term by reaching the semis.

Both will find out their next opponents in Monday's quarter-final draw.

Related Topics

France Saint-Etienne Versailles Metz Toulouse Sunday From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

8 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

18 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

18 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

1 day ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>