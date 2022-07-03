UrduPoint.com

Fourth Volume Of Xi Jinping: The Governance Of China- Published

Published July 03, 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The fourth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been published by Foreign Languages Press in both Chinese and English. The book will be available at home and abroad.

The latest volume contains a compilation of 109 pieces of spoken and written works of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, from February 3, 2020 to May 10, 2022, along with 45 photographs taken since January 2020. It is divided into 21 sections by topic, Peoples Daily reported.

In the course of over two years, Xi has led the Party and the people in the effort to respond to changes and open up new prospects, while making a penetrating analysis and acute assessment of major theoretical and practical issues concerning the development of the Party and the country, the publisher said.

Employing originality in vision and a full range of ideas and strategies, Xi has provided answers to questions concerning the present and future of China and its people, and the wider world, according to the publisher.

This volume is designed to help officials and the public better understand and apply Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is also intended that this volume will keep the international community abreast of the latest developments in Xi's thoughts, and explain the development path that China has chosen and its approach to and theory of governance, the publisher said.

