UrduPoint.com

Fox Caught At US Capitol Had Rabies: City Health Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Fox caught at US Capitol had rabies: city health authority

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A fox that was put down after biting at least nine people including a congressman at the US Capitol has tested positive for rabies, public health officials said Wednesday.

DC Health in Washington told AFP that laboratory analysis of tissue samples had "confirmed the fox tested positive for the rabies virus." There are just one to three cases of human rabies per year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the most common method of transmission is a bite that punctures the skin.

Of 25 cases from 2009 to 2019, seven were acquired abroad. Most were caused by bats, with dogs and racoons -- but no foxes -- also among the culprits. All except two of the infections proved fatal.

A few thousand animals test positive each year and 30,000 to 60,000 people receive post-exposure treatment.

Human deaths have been declining since the 1970s, however, thanks to public health and outreach programs as well as medical advances.

"DC Health is contacting all human victims who were bitten by the fox," the agency said.

The animal was "humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done" after it was identified as being responsible for nine confirmed bites at the Capitol on Monday and Tuesday.

No other foxes were found at the complex near downtown Washington, according to DC Health, but it added that more sightings should be expected as the species is known to prowl the entire urban area.

Before the episode took a dark turn, the fox's hijinks had lit up social media, spawning a satirical Twitter account, a glut of questionable puns and a parody online store offering t-shirts bearing the legend: "I survived the Capitol Fox 2022."One of the animal's victims was congressman Ami Bera, a Democrat from Sacramento, California, who shared an image of a bite mark in his suit and revealed the attack left him needing multiple precautionary shots for tetanus and rabies.

The fox also attacked a political reporter, biting her ankle from behind, as well as at least seven other members of the public.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Social Media Twitter Sacramento United States May 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

9 hours ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

9 hours ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

9 hours ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

9 hours ago
 US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of ..

US Crude, Diesel Stocks Up Last Week Amid Signs of Demand Destruction in Oil - E ..

9 hours ago
 Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.