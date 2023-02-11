Fox confirms Biden Super Bowl interview amid cancellation claim

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The parent company of conservative-leaning US cable network Fox News confirmed Friday it was going ahead with a pre-Super Bowl interview with President Joe Biden after the White House accused it of backing out.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said Fox Corporation had sought to drop its sit-down interview with the Democratic leader ahead of the prestigious annual sporting event, watched by 100 million Americans last year.

"The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul," the media group's Black-orientated streaming station, she tweeted.

But the Fox Corporation later said in a statement that "after the White House reached out to Fox Soul Thursday evening, there was some initial confusion." "Fox Soul looks forward to interviewing the president for Super Bowl Sunday," it added.

The White House version of events contrasted with the network's assertion earlier this week that it was waiting for the Biden administration to respond to a request for an interview and that time was running out to make arrangements.

Game-day interviews with whichever broadcaster is airing the Super Bowl have become an on-and-off annual tradition, giving presidents a chance to speak live to huge audiences.

Biden gave interviews to NBC and CBS networks the previous two years.

However, Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, is being broadcast by Fox -- a network prominently featuring right-wing hosts and which was instrumental in Donald Trump's rise to power.

Although Fox is the most widely watched US news broadcaster, Biden has steered away from appearing on the network and has clashed publicly with the main White House correspondent Peter Doocy.