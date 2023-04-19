Fox News settles defamation case for $787.5 mn

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Fox News reached a $787.5 million settlement Tuesday in a defamation case brought by voting technology company Dominion that alleged the network knowingly aired false claims linking its machines to a conspiracy to undermine the 2020 US presidential election.

The agreement to end the case avoided what most experts suggested would have been a damaging, high-profile trial for the conservative channel in which owner Rupert Murdoch would have been compelled to testify in open court.

Judge Eric Davis announced the last-minute agreement after the 12 jurors had been selected and the Delaware Superior Court was readying to hear opening arguments.

Dominion's co-lead counsel Justin Nelson told reporters outside court that the settlement "represents vindication and accountability." Fox's lawyers did not stop to speak to assembled media, leaving the network to publish a brief statement saying it was "pleased" to have ended the dispute.

"We acknowledge the court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false," it added.

The trial had been due to test the limits of free speech rights for media in America, even if wilfully broadcasting misinformation.

The settlement means Murdoch and star anchors, such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity will avoid having to take the witness stand.

Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion in March 2021, alleging it promoted Donald Trump's baseless claim that its machines were used to rig the election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Dominion argued that Fox News aired the falsehoods while knowing they were untrue.

The trial was set to be one of the most consequential libel cases ever heard in the United States. It also threatened reputational and financial damage for Murdoch's 24-hour news behemoth and the media titan himself.

Dominion said the network began endorsing Trump's conspiracy because the channel was losing its audience after it became the first television outlet to call the southwestern state of Arizona for Biden, effectively projecting the Democrat would win the presidency.