UrduPoint.com

Fox News Settles Defamation Case For $787.5 Mn

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Fox News settles defamation case for $787.5 mn

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Fox News reached a $787.5 million settlement Tuesday in a defamation case brought by voting technology company Dominion that alleged the network knowingly aired false claims linking its machines to a conspiracy to undermine the 2020 US presidential election.

The agreement to end the case avoided what most experts suggested would have been a damaging, high-profile trial for the conservative channel in which owner Rupert Murdoch would have been compelled to testify in open court.

Judge Eric Davis announced the last-minute agreement after the 12 jurors had been selected and the Delaware Superior Court was readying to hear opening arguments.

Dominion's co-lead counsel Justin Nelson told reporters outside court that the settlement "represents vindication and accountability." Fox's lawyers did not stop to speak to assembled media, leaving the network to publish a brief statement saying it was "pleased" to have ended the dispute.

"We acknowledge the court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false," it added.

The trial had been due to test the limits of free speech rights for media in America, even if wilfully broadcasting misinformation.

The settlement means Murdoch and star anchors, such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity will avoid having to take the witness stand.

Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion in March 2021, alleging it promoted Donald Trump's baseless claim that its machines were used to rig the election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Dominion argued that Fox News aired the falsehoods while knowing they were untrue.

The trial was set to be one of the most consequential libel cases ever heard in the United States. It also threatened reputational and financial damage for Murdoch's 24-hour news behemoth and the media titan himself.

Dominion said the network began endorsing Trump's conspiracy because the channel was losing its audience after it became the first television outlet to call the southwestern state of Arizona for Biden, effectively projecting the Democrat would win the presidency.

Related Topics

Election Technology Lawyers Threatened Company Trump Nelson Superior United States March 2020 Media TV Agreement Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

5 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

6 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

6 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

6 hours ago
 Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

8 hours ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.