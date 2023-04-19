UrduPoint.com

Fox Settles Dominion Defamation Lawsuit For 787.5 Mln USD Over Election Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Fox settles Dominion defamation lawsuit for 787.5 mln USD over election claims

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached on Tuesday a 787.5 million U.S. Dollars settlement in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, allowing Fox news to avoid a potential trial scheduled hours later.

Dominion Voting Systems, one of the most widely used voting equipment companies in the United States, alleged Fox News defamed it by broadcasting unfounded allegations that the company had rigged the election against Donald Trump and that its software manipulated vote counts in U.S. general election in November 2020.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis Tuesday announced that the "case has been resolved," which was echoed by Fox and Dominion Voting System in respective statements.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit in March 2021 seeking 1.6 billion dollars of compensation from damages, and Dominion's attorneys, as cited by media outlets, confirmed the final settlement amount.

