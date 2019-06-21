Foxconn chief Gou to cede control of company

Taipei, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Foxconn chief Terry Gou announced plans to cede control of his Apple-supplier tech behemoth to a nine-member team on Friday, weeks after he announced a bid to become Taiwan's next president.

"I have decided to fade out of Hon Hai and it's been decided that the company's operations will be handed over to the nine-member team in the operations committee," Gou said at the start of a shareholder meeting, using Foxconn's official name.

"I have a lot of confidence in them. I think every shareholder can rest assured that they can do better than me," he added.