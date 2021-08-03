UrduPoint.com

FPCCI President Expresses Unflinching Support For People Of IIOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:30 PM

FPCCI president expresses unflinching support for people of IIOJ&K

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Tuesday expressed unflinching and resolute support and solidarity with brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said these Kashmiris are under an unprecedented inhuman siege for the last 730 days.

Talking to APP here, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said, "Being the FPCCI president, I urge the international community to do more and isolate India until and unless it ends the barbaric siege of Kashmiris and effectively stops illegitimate relocation and resettlement in occupied Jammu & Kashmir aimed at changing the demographics of the region."He said the FPCCI would commemorate 'Youm-i-Istehsal' to create awareness and make the voice of Kashmir heard loud and clear - locally and internationally.

