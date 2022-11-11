France accepts migrant ship as row with Italy blazes

Toulon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :A rescue ship carrying 230 migrants docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday amid a blazing row between France and Italy over which country is responsible for them.

The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up the migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.

France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants from the Mediterranean to land on its coast, but did so this time because Italy had refused access.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that the migrants were Italy's responsibility under EU rules, and that the French move was an "exceptional" measure.

He said Italy's refusal to accept the migrants was "incomprehensible" and that there would be "severe consequences" for Italy's bilateral relations with France, and with the European Union as a whole.

He said France had acted according to its "humanitarian duty", while Italy had "lacked humanity".