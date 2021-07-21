France accuses Erdogan of 'provocation' over Cyprus comments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :France on Wednesday accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of a provocation after he pressed for a two-state solution for Cyprus during a visit to the Turkish-occupied north of the Mediterranean island.

"France deeply regrets this unilateral move which was not coordinated and constitutes a provocation," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "It undermines the restoration of the confidence necessary for the urgent resumption of negotiations for a just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus question."