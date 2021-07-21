France Accuses Erdogan Of 'provocation' Over Cyprus Comments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 01:30 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :France on Wednesday accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of a provocation after he pressed for a two-state solution for Cyprus during a visit to the Turkish-occupied north of the Mediterranean island.
"France deeply regrets this unilateral move which was not coordinated and constitutes a provocation," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "It undermines the restoration of the confidence necessary for the urgent resumption of negotiations for a just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus question."