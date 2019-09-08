UrduPoint.com
France-Albania Delayed After Hosts Play Wrong Anthem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

France-Albania delayed after hosts play wrong anthem

SaintDenis, France, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :The Euro 2020 qualifier between France and Albania kicked off five minutes late at the Stade de France on Saturday because the hosts played the wrong anthem for the visiting team.

When the Albanians lined up for the anthems, they were clearly bewildered at the tune they heard, which was reportedly the anthem for another Balkan nation, Montenegro.

The Albanians refused to play until their correct anthem had been heard.

There were some whistles from the capacity crowd as the stadium announcer explained that they would play the right tune.

As it blasted out of the stadium speakers, with the volume, it seemed, turned higher, the visiting players sung along lustily and celebrated and hugged at the end.

