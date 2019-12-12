UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Arrest Argentine Torture Suspect Sandoval

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:50 AM

France arrest Argentine torture suspect Sandoval

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :French police said Wednesday they had arrested Mario Sandoval, a former police officer wanted in his homeland Argentina for alleged involvement in the torture and disappearance of a student.

French officers tracing suspects wanted for crimes against humanity arrested Sandoval, accused over the offence which happened during Argentina's 1970s military dictatorship, in an eastern Parisian suburb.

He now faces extradition after French authorities in May rejected an appeal made against his return on the grounds the statute of limitations had expired.

"The extradition of Mario Sandoval to Argentina is henceforth definitive and will go ahead in a maximum of seven days," a gendarmerie statement read.

Sandoval, 66, is wanted over the alleged kidnapping in October 1976 of Hernan Abriata, an architecture student whose body has never been found, as well as a slew of other disappearances.

Argentinian authorities say investigators have several witness accounts specifically alleging a link between Sandoval and the killing of Abriata.

He fled Argentina after the military junta fell and obtained French nationality in 1997, prompting his home country to seek an international arrest warrant in 2012 on charges of torture, kidnappings and murder.

Sandoval says the accusations are fabrications.

The French Council of State, which advises the government on legal matters, approved his extradition in August 2018 after years of legal wrangling, prompting Sandoval to appeal.

However, the Constitutional Council determined that no statute of limitations could be applied to an "ongoing" case, citing the fact that Abriata's body has never been found.

Abriata was detained at the notorious ESMA navy training school in Buenas Aires, where an estimated 5,000 people were held and tortured after the military coup of 1976 -- many of them thrown from planes into the sea or the Plata river.

Despite Sandoval taking French nationality under French law he can be extradited as the alleged crime took place beforehand.

The junta finally ceded power in 1983 after a reign which human rights groups say saw 30,000 people disappear, presumed killed.

Argentina suspects that Sandoval took part in over 500 cases of kidnappings, torture and murder because around a dozen people have given testimony against the former police officer.

Sandoval's defence counsel said his client feared he would not receive a fair trial in Argentina and would take the case to the European Court of Human Rights over a "violation by France of its European commitments."

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping France Student Argentina May August October 2018 Dictator From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

8 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

9 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

10 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.