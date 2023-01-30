France, Australia to hasten comeback from submarines row in Paris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Australian and French ministers are to meet Monday in a fresh drive to mend fences 16 months after Canberra pulled the plug on a big submarines contract, leaving Paris seething.

A bitter row erupted in September 2021 when Australia's previous prime minister Scott Morrison abruptly tore up a contract for France to build a dozen diesel-powered submarines and announced a deal to buy US or British nuclear-powered subs.

The submarine row came as part of a new security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States -- dubbed AUKUS -- aimed at countering a rising China.

The row derailed relations and threatened to sink an EU-Australia trade agreement, but the two sides have begun to make up since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power in Canberra, vowing to fix links with Paris.

In November, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country's submarine offer "remains on the table", a day after meeting with Albanese at a G20 summit in Indonesia.

The submarines would be conventional, not nuclear, and built in Australia, Macron said.

Albanese had already in July hailed a new start in ties during a visit to Paris, stressing he would act with "trust, respect and honesty" in his dealings with Macron.