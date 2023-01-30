UrduPoint.com

France, Australia To Hasten Comeback From Submarines Row In Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 08:30 AM

France, Australia to hasten comeback from submarines row in Paris

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Australian and French ministers are to meet Monday in a fresh drive to mend fences 16 months after Canberra pulled the plug on a big submarines contract, leaving Paris seething.

A bitter row erupted in September 2021 when Australia's previous prime minister Scott Morrison abruptly tore up a contract for France to build a dozen diesel-powered submarines and announced a deal to buy US or British nuclear-powered subs.

The submarine row came as part of a new security pact between Australia, Britain and the United States -- dubbed AUKUS -- aimed at countering a rising China.

The row derailed relations and threatened to sink an EU-Australia trade agreement, but the two sides have begun to make up since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power in Canberra, vowing to fix links with Paris.

In November, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country's submarine offer "remains on the table", a day after meeting with Albanese at a G20 summit in Indonesia.

The submarines would be conventional, not nuclear, and built in Australia, Macron said.

Albanese had already in July hailed a new start in ties during a visit to Paris, stressing he would act with "trust, respect and honesty" in his dealings with Macron.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Nuclear Threatened France Visit Canberra Paris Buy Indonesia United States July September November Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dubai Leadership Camp

10 hours ago
 Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

Liverpool lose FA Cup title defense

11 hours ago
 SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycl ..

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews ..

Sharjah Consultative Council’s committee reviews services of SEWA

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.