France backs ECOWAS summit conclusions on Niger: ministry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :France "gives its full support to all the conclusions" of West African leaders who on Thursday decided to deploy a standby force to restore Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum to power, said the foreign ministry.

Paris "reiterates its firm condemnation of the ongoing attempted putsch in Niger, as well as the sequestration of President Bazoum and his family", the statement added.