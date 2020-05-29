France backs lifting internal EU travel restrictions from June 15: PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :France backs ending coronavirus-busting travel restrictions within the European Union from June 15, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

He told reporters France was "favourable" to such a move without imposing quarantine on travellers. But he said quarantine would be imposed by France as a "reciprocal" move if other countries implemented such measures.