France Bans TikTok From Public Employee Work Phones: Ministry Source

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

France bans TikTok from public employee work phones: ministry source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :France on Friday banned public-sector employees from downloading "recreational applications" on their work phones, the public services ministry said, with a ministerial source adding that Chinese-owned TikTok would be among them.

Following bans of TikTok in other European countries, "the government has decided from now on to ban the downloading and installation of recreational applications on professional telephones given to public servants," the ministry said.

"Recreational applications do not present sufficient levels of cybersecurity and data protection to be deployed on administrative equipment," it said.

A source at the ministry said the ban would include "game apps like Candy Crush, streaming apps like Netflix and recreational apps like TikTok".

TikTok is hugely popular worldwide for sharing short, viral videos.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

