France battle past England as Morocco make World Cup history

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Defending champions France edged past England 2-1 on Saturday as Harry Kane missed a late penalty in the World Cup quarter-finals, after Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the last four.

France will face the surprising north Africans in a semi-final on Wednesday, earning their place when Olivier Giroud's header proved the difference at Al Bayt Stadium.

In a tense match, Aurelien Tchouameni's strike opened the scoring with 17 minutes gone, but Kane brought England level from the penalty spot early in the second half.

England were the best side for large parts of the match but Giroud scored when it mattered most, rising above Harry Maguire to nod the ball into the net on 78 minutes for his 53rd goal for France.

As England desperately searched for an equaliser, they were thrown a late lifeline when Theo Hernandez needlessly shoved over Mason Mount and the referee gave a spot-kick following a VAR review.

But Kane blasted his kick high over the crossbar, spurning the chance to send the game into extra time.

He was the first England player to sink to his knees at the final whistle, his head in his hands.