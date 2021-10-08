UrduPoint.com

France Beat Belgium 3-2 To Reach Nations League Final

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

France beat Belgium 3-2 to reach Nations League final

Turin, Italy, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Theo Hernandez put France in the Nations League final on Thursday with a last-gasp strike which earned Les Bleus a thrilling 3-2 win over Belgium.

AC Milan full-back Hernandez netted his first France goal in the 90th minute of his second international appearance after France had come back from two goals down at half-time through strikes from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

Didier Deschamps' side will face Spain in Sunday's final at the San Siro in Milan.

