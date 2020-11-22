France Beat Scotland 22-15 In Autumn Nations Cup
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 10:30 PM
Edinburgh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Virimi Vakatawa scored the only try of the match as France beat Scotland 22-15 in an Autumn Nations Cup international at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Victory saw France gain revenge for a 28-17 Six Nations loss to Scotland in Edinburgh in March -- Les Bleus' only defeat this year.
France's win left them top of Pool B and on course for a place in the showpiece match of next month's Nations Cup finals weekend.