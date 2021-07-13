France beat Wallabies 28-26 for first win on Australian soil in 31 years

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Melvyn Jaminet booted seven penalties as a beefed-up France stunned the Wallabies 28-26 to post their first win on Australian soil in more than 30 years Tuesday and keep the three-Test series alive.

Fabien Galthie's depleted but resolute Les Bleus, boasting a new heavyweight pack, stamped their mark on the game early and went to the break with a 16-13 lead.

Despite a fightback from Australia, they clung on at Melbourne's AAMI Park to clock their first victory Down Under since 1990 in Sydney, when they ran out 28-19 winners.