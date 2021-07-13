UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Beat Wallabies 28-26 For First Win On Australian Soil In 31 Years

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

France beat Wallabies 28-26 for first win on Australian soil in 31 years

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Melvyn Jaminet booted seven penalties as a beefed-up France stunned the Wallabies 28-26 to post their first win on Australian soil in more than 30 years Tuesday and keep the three-Test series alive.

Fabien Galthie's depleted but resolute Les Bleus, boasting a new heavyweight pack, stamped their mark on the game early and went to the break with a 16-13 lead.

Despite a fightback from Australia, they clung on at Melbourne's AAMI Park to clock their first victory Down Under since 1990 in Sydney, when they ran out 28-19 winners.

Related Topics

Australia France Melbourne Sydney Resolute Lead Post From

Recent Stories

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

16 minutes ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

16 minutes ago

Rs 1200 subsidy being given to farmers on each bag ..

16 minutes ago

RPO kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive

16 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown programme

20 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam stresses production of high quality se ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.