France begins choosing new parliament in test for Macron

Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :France votes Sunday in parliamentary elections with allies of President Emmanuel Macron seeking to retain a majority in the face of an increasingly competitive challenge from a new left-wing coalition.

Elections for the 577 seats in the lower-house National Assembly are a two-round process, with the shape of the new parliament clear only after the second round, a week later, on June 19.

But they provide a crucial coda to April's presidential election, when Macron won re-election and pledged a transformative new era after his first term was dominated by protests, the Covid pandemic and Russia's war against Ukraine.

If the president's alliance Ensemble (Together) retains an overall majority, he will be able to carry on governing as before.

Falling short could prompt a coalition with other right-wing parties and an unwanted cabinet shuffle weeks after the government was revamped.

A win by the left-wing coalition -- seen as unlikely by analysts but not impossible -- would be a disaster for Macron and raise the spectre of a clunky "cohabitation" -- where the premier and president are from different factions -- that has paralysed French politics in the past.

Left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, a former Marxist, has already made clear his ambition to become prime minister and stymie Macron's plan to raise the French retirement age, though the president would retain control over foreign policy.