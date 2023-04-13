ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :French workers and trade unions Thursday are gearing up for a new set of nationwide protests against the government's pension reform.

This is the 12th round since January, with hundreds of thousands of workers walking out and millions rallying.

The government and President Emmanuel Macron are not willing to back-pedal on the pension reform, and the Constitutional Council will achieve examining the bill on Friday.

The national railway company SNCF and Paris regional transportation company RATP said their traffic would be slightly disrupted, and the mobilization seems to have tamed a bit due to the Easter break and families who are traveling, according to media reports.

The General Labor Confederation (CGT) trade union representing the Paris garbage collectors launched a new strike including in the incineration plants, which may cause severe disruptions in the capital once more, as was the case during March, due to garbage piling up in the streets for weeks.

A group of protesters blocked an alley leading to the Constitutional Council on Thursday morning, building a barricade of dumpsters and trash, the daily Le Figaro said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin prohibited demonstrations near the Council as of this evening, including Friday evening, the same source added.