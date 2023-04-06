France braces for new protests after pensions deadlock

Paris, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :France on Thursday braced for another day of protests and strikes to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform after talks between the government and unions ended in deadlock.

There have been signs that the two-and-a-half month protest movement is starting to lose some momentum and unions will be hoping for a mass turnout on the 11th day of action since January.

All sides in the standoff are awaiting the verdict on April 14 over the reform from France's Constitutional Council, which has the power to strike out some or even all of the legislation.

Unions said a meeting with Borne on Wednesday made no progress after she refused to discuss going back on the minimum retirement age of 64.

"It's clearly a failure when the prime minister won't even allow a way into that discussion," said Cyril Chabanier, speaking on behalf of the country's eight main unions after they walked out barely an hour into the talks.

It was the first such gathering between the two sides since the government presented the contentious pensions bill in January.

Despite refusing to budge on the issue, Borne said she would not move forward with any other labour topics "without social partners".

"We are experiencing a grave democratic crisis," said Laurent Berger, head of the centrist CFDT union.