France Breaks 100,000 Barrier For 24-hour Covid Infections

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour Covid infections

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Covid infections in France hit six figures Saturday, health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have hit record highs.

The latest official figures come ahead of a meeting Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government are set to discuss new Covid safety measures.

