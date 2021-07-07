France centre Danty among six new La Rochelle recruits

Paris, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Losing European Champions Cup and Top 14 finalists La Rochelle on Wednesday unveiled six new recruits including France centre Jonathan Danty.

After 13 seasons at Stade Francais, the six-time capped Danty, 28, joins La Rochelle on a three-year deal.

Also signing up are Fijian centre Eneriko Buliruarua, props Joel Sclavi of Argentina and Georgian Guram Papidze, while two former players make their return in the shape of lock Remi Picquette and utility back Pierre Popelin.