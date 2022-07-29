UrduPoint.com

France Charges 5 More Of Gabon Ex-leader's Children: Judicial Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :France has filed charges against five more children of former Gabonese president Omar Bongo over allegedly benefiting from ill-gotten assets, a judicial source said Friday.

Those charged in June and July as part of a 15-year-old inquiry include Pascaline Bongo, 66, his eldest daughter and former director of his cabinet, Omar Denis Jr Bongo, 28, who is also the grandson of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Jeanne Matoua, 38, and Joseph Matoua, 40, the source said, confirming a report by Africa Intelligence.

It was not immediately clear who the fifth child was.

They were charged with receiving misappropriated public funds, "active and passive corruption", money laundering and "misuse of social assets".

Omar Bongo, a close French ally, ruled the oil-rich state from 1967 until his death in 2009, when he was succeeded by his son Ali.

He had 54 children.

French investigators suspect several members of the late president's family to have knowingly benefitted from a fraudulently acquired real estate empire worth at least 85 million Euros ($87 million).

Pascaline Bongo's lawyer, Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt, said the charges involved "legal and factual anachronism".

Omar Denis Jr Bongo's attorney, Jean-Marie Viala, rejected the allegations against his client.

French financial investigators between March 25 and April 5 filed charges against four other adult children: Grace, Betty, Arthur and Hermine Bongo.

Charges against the siblings included concealing embezzlement of public funds, corruption and misuse of assets, documents seen by AFP showed.

All denied any knowledge of the allegedly fraudulent origins of the assets, a judicial source said at the time.

They told investigators they had received the properties -- apartments in the well-heeled 15th and 16th districts of Paris -- as gifts from their father between 1995 and 2004.

Contacted by AFP, Gabonese presidential spokesman Jessye Ella Ekogha declined to comment as the affair concerned "neither the president... nor any other member of the presidency".

