France Claims Death Of Top Militant Leader In Mali

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

France claims death of top militant leader in Mali

Aboard a French government plane, Mali, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :France on Tuesday announced the death of a top militant leader in Mali as it sought to reassure the West African nation of European support in the fight against militant bloodshed.

French troops killed Moroccan in Mali last month, Defence Minister Florence Parly told AFP aboard a government plane as she returned from an official visit to the region.

He was "the second most-wanted terrorist in the Sahel, including by the Americans", after GSIM's number one Iyad Ag Ghaly, she said.

Ag Ghaly is a Tuareg Malian who has been involved in militancy for nearly three decades.

