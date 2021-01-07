France condemns 'serious attack on democracy' in US

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned "a serious attack on democracy" in the United States, where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.

"The violence against American institutions are a serious attack on democracy. I condemn it," Le Drian tweeted. "The will and the votes of the American people must be respected."