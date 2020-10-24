UrduPoint.com
France Condemns 'unacceptable' Erdogan Comments, Recalls Envoy

France condemns 'unacceptable' Erdogan comments, recalls envoy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :France on Saturday condemned as unacceptable comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioning the mental health of French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, adding Paris was recalling its envoy to Ankara for consultations.

"President Erdogan's comments are unacceptable. Excess and rudeness are not a method.

We demand that Erdogan change the course of his policy because it is dangerous in every respect," a French presidential official told AFP.

The official added that the French ambassador to Turkey was being recalled for consultations and would meet Macron to discuss the situation. Erdogan earlier slammed Macron over his policies toward Muslims, saying that he needed "mental checks."

