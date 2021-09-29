France condemns 'unacceptable' post-Brexit fishing moves by UK

Paris, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :France on Wednesday condemned as "unacceptable" a refusal by British and Jersey authorities to issue all the licences requested by French fishermen for access to their territorial waters, which they were forced to reapply for in the wake of Brexit.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal condemned "totally unacceptable and inadmissible decisions" that "contravene the agreement that was signed in the framework of Brexit".