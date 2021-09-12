France confirms deal with Greece for six more Rafale fighters: defence ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :France on Sunday confirmed that Greece had agreed to buy six more of its Rafale jets, bringing to 24 the number of French fighters sold to Athens for billions of Euros.

"Excellent news: Greece has just announced its intention to acquire six additional Rafales. Together, we are working to build true European autonomy," French Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted.