France coronavirus deaths near 15,000

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Some 574 people have died in France from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, bringing the total to 14,867 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

A total of 335 of the deaths occurred in hospitals, up from 315 the previous day, while 239 deaths were recorded in nursing homes.

For the fifth day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell, with 24 fewer people, leaving 6,821 in a serious condition.