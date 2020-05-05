UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Coronavirus Toll Tops 25,000 After 306 New Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

France coronavirus toll tops 25,000 after 306 new deaths

Paris, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :France on Monday announced that more than 25,000 people had died in the country due to the coronavirus epidemic, after a new jump in the daily death toll.

The health ministry said 25,201 people were now confirmed to have died from the virus in the country in hospitals and nursing homes. Over the last 24 hours, 306 people died from COVID-19, more than double the figure of 135 from the day earlier.

France is due to emerge on May 11 from a lockdown that began in mid-March to combat the virus, with officials saying the epidemic is steadying while warning the country must remain cautious to ward off a second wave.

According to the latest figures, the more positive recent trends continued, with 123 fewer patients suffering from the coronavirus in intensive care to make a total of 3,696 receiving such urgent treatment.

Nationwide, there were also 267 fewer patients in hospital for coronavirus treatment, making a total of 25,548, the ministry said.

Related Topics

France Died May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

33 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

1 hour ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.