France Daily Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 437: Official

France daily coronavirus deaths rise to 437: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Monday reported 437 new deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, marking a rise after lower daily figures in the last days.

The latest deaths brought the total toll from the epidemic in the country to 23,293, the health ministrysaid in a statement. The day earlier, a far lower figure of 242 people were confirmed to have died.

