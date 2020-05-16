UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Daily Coronavirus Toll Dips, Total Tops 27,500

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

France daily coronavirus toll dips, total tops 27,500

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :France on Friday reported 104 new coronavirus deaths, a lower figure than in previous days, as its overall toll from the pandemic hit 27,529.

Recent positive trends continued, with 96 fewer people in intensive care for a total of 2,203, a figure that had exceeded 7,000 at the peak of the crisis, the health ministry said.

The latest figures came as France on Friday enjoyed the fifth day of the partial easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 17 to battle the virus.

Related Topics

France March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

50 minutes ago

11 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in H ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Says Ban on Russian Websites by Kiev Repres ..

4 minutes ago

US F-22 Fighter Jet Crashes Friday Morning in Stat ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Ansat Helicopters to Transport COVID-19 C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.