France daily coronavirus toll dips, total tops 27,500

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :France on Friday reported 104 new coronavirus deaths, a lower figure than in previous days, as its overall toll from the pandemic hit 27,529.

Recent positive trends continued, with 96 fewer people in intensive care for a total of 2,203, a figure that had exceeded 7,000 at the peak of the crisis, the health ministry said.

The latest figures came as France on Friday enjoyed the fifth day of the partial easing of a nationwide lockdown imposed on March 17 to battle the virus.