France Delays National School Exams As Heatwave Begins

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The French government on Monday said it was taking the unusual step of delaying national school exams scheduled for this week to protect pupils during a heatwave.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said the Brevet national diploma exam -- a key test for children aged around 14 that was set for Thursday and Friday -- would be delayed until next week.

France and other European countries are bracing for record temperatures in an unusually early summer heatwave which could push thermometers over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) later in the week.

Blanquer said the exams will take place on July 1 and 2, when temperatures are expected to have cooled.

The decision was taken to "guarantee the security of the pupils", Blanquer added, emphasising that the timetable of the exams would otherwise remain unchanged.

Weather forecasters have said the temperatures expected later this week could be the highest in June since 1947.

