France deplores 'stab in the back' by Australia over subs

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :France's foreign minister expressed his anger Thursday over Australia's surprise decision to scrap a huge submarines deal in favour of nuclear-powered subs from the US.

"It's really a stab in the back. We had established a relationship of trust with Australia, this trust has been betrayed," Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Info radio.