France eases travel rules for seven countries, including UK: ministry

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :France on Thursday eased travel restrictions for seven countries outside the European Union, including Britain, saying trips to and from them would no longer need to be justified by essential reasons.

The French government had from January 31 banned all travel outside the EU without a valid excuse to limit the spread of Covid-19 variants in the pandemic.

But due to the changing pandemic situation, "it will no longer be necessary to prove a compelling reason for travel to or from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom," the foreign ministry said in a statement.