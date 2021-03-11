UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Eases Travel Rules For Seven Countries, Including UK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

France eases travel rules for seven countries, including UK

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :France on Thursday eased travel restrictions for seven countries outside the European Union, including Britain, saying trips to and from them would no longer need to be justified by essential reasons.

The French government had from January 31 banned all travel outside the EU without a valid excuse to limit the spread of Covid-19 variants in the pandemic.

But due to the changing pandemic situation, "it will no longer be necessary to prove a compelling reason for travel to or from Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The measure had been adopted in large part to limit the spread of the more infectious variant of Covid-19 that first emerged in England.

But this variant is now accounting for well over half of the number of new Covid-19 infections in France.

The restrictions were eased "due to the very wide spread of the British variant in France and the particular health situation of those countries," the ministry said.

Travellers arriving in France from the seven countries will still have to present a negative Covid-19 test taken a maximum of 72 hours beforehand, it said.

Travel to other countries outside the EU still remains limited to essential reasons but the foreign ministry said the number of exemptions are being increased to allow couples to reunite and children to attend school.

Related Topics

Australia Israel France European Union Singapore United Kingdom Japan South Korea January All From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Drug Control Council establishes standards of perf ..

18 minutes ago

Aiman Khan comes under fire after calling Mawra Ho ..

32 minutes ago

Rwanda, Dubai discuss business, trade and investme ..

48 minutes ago

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

58 minutes ago

39,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 2 ..

1 hour ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.