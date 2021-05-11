UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France 'emerging' From Covid Crisis, Says PM

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:00 AM

France 'emerging' from Covid crisis, says PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Monday that France was "emerging on a long-term basis" from the Covid-19 crisis as he gave new details about shop and restaurant openings.

"I say it in the clearest way possible: we are finally in the process of emerging on a long-term basis from this health crisis," Castex told Le Parisien newspaper.

"Obviously this exit will take place in a progressive, careful and supported way. But the trend is clear, we are nearing the end and it's good news." He said that restaurant and bar terraces would open nation-wide on May 19, but would be limited to half their normal capacity, while eating inside would be possible from June 9, also with half capacity.

Shops will reopen on May 19, but with restrictions on the number of people they can admit based on their size, with limits set to be lifted on June 30.

France is currently in a third lockdown, which is more limited than previous episodes from March-April and October-November last year.

The number of new daily cases is averaging around 20,000 -- around half the level of a month ago -- while the number of people in intensive care has fallen to below 5,000 from around 6,000 last month.

Some experts have warned that the pace of opening up is too fast, risking another spike in infection, but the country's vaccination campaign has ramped up quickly after a slow start in January.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France January May June National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

5 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

25 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

25 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

25 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

25 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.